In Pics: Highlights from the Aero India Show 2019

A look at the biennial Aero India event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Indigenously-manufactured Indian Air Force Dhruv helicopters perform aerobatic manoeuvres. (Image: AP) 2/10 IAF's Dornier aircraft, flanked by the HTT-40 and Hawk. (Image: PTI) 3/10 An IAF Rafale, French fighter aircraft, flies inverted during the air show. (Image: AP) 4/10 A foreign exhibitor poses next to a floral aircraft model on the inaugural day of Aero India Show 2019, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Image: AP) 5/10 IAF's Sarang display team performs during the 12th edition of the AERO India 2019 in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI) 6/10 IAF's SU-30 MKI flies past. (Image: PTI) 7/10 IAF's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. (Image: PTI) 8/10 IAF's Sarang display team performs. (Image: PTI) 9/10 A MIG-21 aircraft. (Image: PTI) 10/10 HAL's HTT-40, an Indian training aircraft, flies past. (Image: PTI) First Published on Feb 20, 2019 06:14 pm