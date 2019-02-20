App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics: Highlights from the Aero India Show 2019

A look at the biennial Aero India event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indigenously manufactured Indian Air Force Dhruv helicopters perform aerobatic maneuvers on the inaugural day of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. (Image: AP)
1/10

Indigenously-manufactured Indian Air Force Dhruv helicopters perform aerobatic manoeuvres. (Image: AP)
Bengaluru: IAF's Dornier aircraft, flanked by HTT-40 and Hawk, manoeuvres . (Image: PTI)
2/10

IAF's Dornier aircraft, flanked by the HTT-40 and Hawk. (Image: PTI)
An Indian Air Force Rafale, a French fighter aircraft, flies inverted performing aerobatic maneuvers on the inaugural day of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. (Image: AP)
3/10

An IAF Rafale, French fighter aircraft, flies inverted during the air show. (Image: AP)
A foreign exhibitor poses next to a floral aircraft model on the inaugural day of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. (Image: AP)
4/10

A foreign exhibitor poses next to a floral aircraft model on the inaugural day of Aero India Show 2019, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Image: AP)
Bengaluru: IAF's Sarang display team performs during the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (Image: PTI)
5/10

IAF's Sarang display team performs during the 12th edition of the AERO India 2019 in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: IAF's SU-30 MKI flies past during the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (Image: PTI)
6/10

IAF's SU-30 MKI flies past. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: IAF's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (Image: PTI)
7/10

IAF's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: IAF's Sarang display team performs during the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (Image: PTI)
8/10

IAF's Sarang display team performs. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: A MIG-21 aircraft flies past during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (Image: PTI)
9/10

A MIG-21 aircraft. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: HAL's HTT-40, an Indian training aircraft, flies past during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019. (Image: PTI)
10/10

HAL's HTT-40, an Indian training aircraft, flies past. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Aero India 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.