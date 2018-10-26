App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Districts in Chhattisgarh are coming up with innovative ideas to make voting inclusive

Collectors in various districts of the state are building innovative campaigns aimed at maximum voter participation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has gathered steam in Chhattisgarh, especially in the areas where tribal population is in the majority. Collectors in various districts of the state are building innovative campaigns aimed at maximum voter participation.
1/5

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has gathered steam in Chhattisgarh, especially in the areas where tribal population is in the majority. Collectors in various districts of the state are building innovative campaigns aimed at maximum voter participation.
For instance, in Jashpur district of the state, one of the unique aspects is that those participating take an oath by standing in a circle. The idea is that everybody is equal in a circle and there’s no hierarchy. It’s called the ‘Jash Pran Chakra’.
2/5

For instance, in Jashpur district of the state, one of the unique aspects is that those participating take an oath by standing in a circle. The idea is that everybody is equal in a circle and there’s no hierarchy. It’s called the ‘Jash Pran Chakra’.

Farmers in Jashpur brought their tractors to a campaign called SVEEP Kisan Mitan and formed a human as well as a tractor circle.
3/5

Farmers in Jashpur brought their tractors to a campaign called SVEEP Kisan Mitan and formed a human as well as a tractor circle.

In Kansabel village, the campaign focused on around 5,000 women who took an oath not only to vote themselves, but also bring 10 other voters along.
4/5

In Kansabel village, the campaign focused on around 5,000 women who took an oath not only to vote themselves, but also bring 10 other voters along.
The administration also formed ‘bitiya tolis’ which did house-to-house campaigning to motivate voters on International Girl Child’s Day. Images: Moneycontrol News
5/5

The administration also formed ‘bitiya tolis’ which did house-to-house campaigning to motivate voters on International Girl Child’s Day. Images: Moneycontrol News
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Current Affairs #Politics #Slideshow

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.