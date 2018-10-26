In Pics | Districts in Chhattisgarh are coming up with innovative ideas to make voting inclusive

Collectors in various districts of the state are building innovative campaigns aimed at maximum voter participation Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has gathered steam in Chhattisgarh, especially in the areas where tribal population is in the majority. Collectors in various districts of the state are building innovative campaigns aimed at maximum voter participation. 2/5 For instance, in Jashpur district of the state, one of the unique aspects is that those participating take an oath by standing in a circle. The idea is that everybody is equal in a circle and there’s no hierarchy. It’s called the ‘Jash Pran Chakra’. 3/5 Farmers in Jashpur brought their tractors to a campaign called SVEEP Kisan Mitan and formed a human as well as a tractor circle. 4/5 In Kansabel village, the campaign focused on around 5,000 women who took an oath not only to vote themselves, but also bring 10 other voters along. 5/5 The administration also formed ‘bitiya tolis’ which did house-to-house campaigning to motivate voters on International Girl Child’s Day. Images: Moneycontrol News First Published on Oct 26, 2018 02:55 pm