In Pics | Check out these 10 fascinating facts about the Kumbh Mela

Pilgrims from across the world are gathering in Uttar Pradesh for the Kumbh Mela, which began on January 15 and will end on March 4 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The Kumbh Mela is held every three years. It takes place at four different locations: Haridwar, Prayag, Ujjain and Nasik. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Chinese traveller Hiuen-Tsang recorded an eyewitness account of the mela in one of his diaries. This is popularly known as the first written account of Kumbh Mela. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Kumbh Mela is considered to be the "world's largest congregation of religious pilgrims". (Image: PTI) 4/10 For the first time ever, a transgender ashram known as the Kinnar Akhara joined the first bathing day at the Kumbh Mela. The ashram is led by rights activist Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 The dates for Kumbh Mela are decided after calculating the zodiac positions of the Sun, Moon and the Earth. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 There are three types of Kumbh: Ardh Kumbh, held every six years; Purna Kumbh, held every 12 years and Maha Kumbh, which is held once every 144 years. 2019 is the year of the Ardh Kumbh. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Kumbh Mela has been included on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Those who throng Kumbh Mela believe that a dip in the holy water washes off their sins, and blesses them with powers of the Gods. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Kumbh Mela was the subject of a Harvard University study in 2013, undertaken to understand the logistics and economics of the event. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 This year, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken precautions to ensure that the Kumbh Mela is clean and safe. The government has spent over Rs 40 million on the event. It has also set up eco-friendly toilets and five-star tents. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 15, 2019 06:42 pm