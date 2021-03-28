In pics | Celebrating Holi in Jammu in times of COVID-19 pandemic

A youth wears a devil's mask in Jammu while playing holi on Sunday. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)

People smear coloured powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu on March 28, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Children spray water as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India on Sunday. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, also heralds the arrival of spring. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A youth playing with colours during Holi in Jammu on Sunday. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)