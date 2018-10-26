App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:25 PM IST

In Pics | A look at how various regions of Madhya Pradesh voted in 2013

The state will head for polls on November 28 and the counting will happen on December 11

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After 15 years in power in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a stiff challenge from the opposition. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been at the helm of affairs for 13 out of the 15 years and political observers feel the election will boil down to his popularity.
CHAMBAL: The northernmost region of Madhya Pradesh is expected to be the tensest battleground. Both BJP and Congress have their eyes on this region. In 2013, BJP had won 20 seats in the region followed by 12 by the Congress. The BSP had managed to win two seats here. The erstwhile royal family of Gwalior is considered to have an influential factor in the region. The family is now headed by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress MP from Guna.
VINDHYAN: The fight in the easternmost region was closer than any other region. BJP won 16 seats and was closely followed by Congress with 12 seats. BSP won two seats.
MALWA: In 2013, BJP had swept the region by winning 49 out of the 55 seats here. Congress won five seats while an Independent candidate won one seat. The region includes Mandsaur, which is the epicentre of the agrarian crisis. The Congress is hoping to make gains here. (Image: Reuters)
URBAN AREAS: Performance of political parties can also be examined according to the performance in urban areas.<br /> The five largest cities — Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain — houses around 70 lakh people. The five cities have a total of 36 assembly seats. Congress’ performance in these seats was dismal in 2013. BJP had won 30 while the Congress had won six seats.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:25 pm

#assembly elections 2018 #Madhya Pradesh #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Politics #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

