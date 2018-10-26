In Pics | A look at how various regions of Madhya Pradesh voted in 2013

CHAMBAL: The northernmost region of Madhya Pradesh is expected to be the tensest battleground. Both BJP and Congress have their eyes on this region. In 2013, BJP had won 20 seats in the region followed by 12 by the Congress. The BSP had managed to win two seats here. The erstwhile royal family of Gwalior is considered to have an influential factor in the region. The family is now headed by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress MP from Guna.