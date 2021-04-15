In memoriam: I.A. Rehman, human rights defender and peace activist

Working for peace between India and Pakistan is sometimes dismissed as a fool’s errand but some individuals are so profoundly committed to this process that they make it their life’s work.

Ibn Abdur Rehman, the Pakistani journalist and human rights activist who passed away in Lahore on April 12 at the age of 90, had an enduring passion for promoting cultural exchange and conflict resolution among Indians and Pakistanis.

His death comes close on the heels of the demise of Asma Jahangir, Kuldip Nayar and Sabeen Mahmud – all of whom were devoted to the cause of cross-border dialogue. Jahangir and Nayar died in 2018. Mahmud was killed in 2015.

Rehman was born in Haryana in 1930, and moved to Pakistan at the time of Partition. Bringing peace to the region was both personal and political for him. He was a founding member of the Pakistan India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD).

Established in 1994, the PIPFPD advocates demilitarization, denuclearization, revision of hate-filled school textbooks, a liberal visa regime, and a peaceful, democratic solution in Kashmir. It also organizes delegations of activists, lawmakers, diplomats, scholars, artists, soldiers, industrialists and students from both countries to facilitate people-to-people interactions.

In 2004, Rehman received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Peace and International Understanding jointly with India’s former chief of naval staff, Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, for “reaching across a hostile border to nurture a citizen-based consensus for peace between Pakistan and India”.

Rehman and Admiral Ramdas also worked together for PIPFPD.

In a phone interview, Dr T.C.A. Raghavan, director general of the Indian Council of World Affairs, remembered Rehman as “a public intellectual” who “lived with great integrity and purpose” and took “a keen interest in human rights and India-Pakistan relations, particularly the issues faced by Indian prisoners languishing in Pakistani jails”.

Rehman and Dr Raghavan got to know each other during Dr Raghavan’s tenure as India’s deputy high commissioner in Islamabad from 2003 to 2007, and as high commissioner from 2013 to 2015. He views Rehman’s death as “a great loss for so many of us personally but also a loss for South Asia as a whole”. This is no exaggeration. Rehman left behind an impressive body of work.



From 1990 to 2016, he served the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, first as director and later as secretary general. Even after his official retirement, he stayed on as an honorary spokesperson and advised the organization on various matters.

In the obituary “Pakistan’s ‘Father’ of Human Rights Passes Away” published on April 14, Saroop Ijaz, senior counsel at Human Rights Watch’s Asia division, lauded Rehman for being “one of the first and loudest voices to oppose Pakistan’s abusive blasphemy laws”.

“Even at nearly 90 years old, Rehman would join protest camps for victims of enforced disappearances, walk with landless peasants, and stand on the frontline holding placards for the Aurat (Women’s) March,” Ijaz added. He was also deeply invested in the human rights of Pakistan’s religious minorities, and created public awareness about the atrocities they face.

In 2003, Rehman received the Nuremberg International Human Rights Award along with journalist and activist Teesta Setalvad from India. In an email, Setalvad, secretary, Citizens for Justice and Peace, remembered “Rehman saab” as “a man of indomitable courage, depth and more than anything else a vibrant lovely sense of humour.” They were close associates and co-founders of PIPFPD.

Setalvad said, “His commitment to human rights, rationality, Pak-India dialogue was abiding and inspired those of us from a younger generation to understand the various ramifications and dimensions of the unfortunate conflict.”



Setalvad also shared an anecdote from a PIPFPD convention held in Kolkata, to illustrate Rehman's commitment and rationality: at the conference, an Indian journalist commented on how India, under Prime Minister I.K. Gujral, “had given multi-city visas to as many as 100 Pakistanis” but there was no reciprocity from Pakistan. To which, Rehman said, “Do you Indians have any idea what it means to live largely under military dictatorships, to hanker for democracy, risk jail and life for it to happen and keep your dance, music, art, resistance alive through it all?” The question was followed by guffaws.

Rehman was known for his fierce journalism, most notably for raising his voice against the Pakistani military’s genocide in East Pakistan (which later became Bangladesh) and the dictatorial regime of General Mohammed Zia-ul-Haq. His training in left-wing politics took place in the 1950s and 1960s. He was a close friend of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.



Rehman worked as journalist, editor and columnist for various newspapers including Dawn, Pakistan Times, Viewpoint, Azad, and The News. He championed secular, democratic ideals. He also wrote two books, titled Arts and Crafts of Pakistan and Pakistan Under Siege. He co-edited another book titled Jinnah as Parliamentarian.

In an email, art historian Salima Hashmi, Faiz’s daughter, said, “Many a time when faced with a complicated political question, I heard my father say, ‘Let me ask Rehman'. Rehman sahib was usually found in a huddle in our verandah, deep in conversation with a few others. The discussions were not only about the entangled impossible politics of Pakistan but also about films, cultural policies, workers’ rights, even education and textbooks.”

After Faiz passed away, Rehman was the "Nikah khwan" for Hashmi's son Yasser’s marriage. "In his concluding prayers for the couple, he added as a last sentence: ‘Allah taala, dono ko insani haqooq ke liye jad o jahd kee taufeeq ata farmaye' [may the couple be given the courage to fight for human rights'] Possibly one of the most unique nikah prayers to date!”

There is much to say about this man who led a life of service that benefited many. On April 15, PIPFPD is hosting a two-hour-long online event called ‘Remembering I. A. Rehman’ so that people from Pakistan and India can share their memories of him and carry on his legacy.