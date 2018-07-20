In India, over 6 victims for every 1,000 lived in modern slavery in 2016: Global Slavery Index 2018

Findings from the 2018 Global Slavery Index reveal that North Korea has the highest prevalence of modern slavery with the ratio of one in 10 people.

In India, the 2018 index estimates that there werearound 8 million people living in modern slavery in the country in 2016. In terms of prevalence there were 6.1 victims for every thousand people. Among 167 countries, India ranked 53 in terms of prevalence.

In 2017, the Global Estimates of Modern Slavery estimated that 40.3 million individuals were living in modern slavery with individuals being exploited for the purpose of sexual exploitation, forced labour, forced marriage, domestic servitude, and forced criminality.

Globally, nearly three-quarters (71 percent) of modern slavery’s victims are women and girls. There are more female than male victims across all forms of modern slavery.

The 10 countries with the largest number of absolute numbers of people in modern slavery include India, China, Pakistan, North Korea, Nigeria, Iran, Indonesia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Russia and the Philippines. These 10 countries account for 60 percent of people living in modern slavery.

The Indian government questioned the definition of modern slavery used in the research and also the sample size for interviews and the questions posed to those surveyed.

Ministry of Women and Child Development termed the index flawed in its interpretations and as the terminology used is very broad based and words like "forced labour" need a more detailed elaboration in the Indian context where the socio-economic parametres are diverse and very nuanced. The ministry officials were of the view that the Index does not reflect the true picture.