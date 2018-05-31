App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a first, Madhya Pradesh University allows MBBS students to write exams in Hinglish

The facility will be given in oral and practical exam as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Medical students in Madhya Pradesh can now write their exams in Hinglish (a combination of Hindi and English), as per a report in The Times of India.

In a first, the Madhya Pradesh University has issued a circular stating that the board has decided that students of all homeopathy and ayurvedic colleges affiliated with the university will have the option to answer questions in their exams in English/ Hindi or mixture of the two (Hindi English). This facility is now being extended to students of all the faculties (MBBS, nursing, dental, unani, yoga, naturopathy.

The circular states that this facility will be given in oral and practical exam, too and if a technical/scientific word is not available in Hindi, a student could use that word in English. Only on the basis of language used (Hindi, English or mixed), marks would not be deducted if the answer is scientifically or technically correct.

The circular signed by vice-chancellor of the university Dr RS Sharma clarified that the facility was being given particularly in the interest of students, who for some reason are not able to write their papers in English properly despite having sound knowledge of their subjects. The decision is not only in the interest of students, but it would also contribute towards ensuring national language Hindi its rightful place in academic world.

According to the professors of the university, many students are unable to express themselves in English despite having sound knowledge of the subject.
First Published on May 31, 2018 12:05 pm

