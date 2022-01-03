MARKET NEWS

'Imran Khan’s New Pakistan?' Ex wife alleges her car fired at, held at gunpoint

Reham Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife, said her driver and secretary were in the car at the time of the incident and that she had just changed to another vehicle.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
Imran Khan and Reham Khan divorced in 2015.

Imran Khan and Reham Khan divorced in 2015.


Reham Khan, ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Monday alleged that her car was fired upon on Sunday night and that two men on a two-wheeler held the car at gunpoint. She hit out at the Pakistani leader, raising questions on the law and order situation in the country.

She said her driver and secretary were in the car at the time of the incident and that she had just changed to another vehicle.

“On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at and two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint. I had just changed vehicles. My PS and driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs and the greedy," the former BBC presenter tweeted.

“Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so called government should be held accountable for it.”

Close

She also tweeted a photo of the application that was submitted in a police station in Pakistan capital Islamabad.

Imran Khan and Reham Khan married in a private ceremony in January 2015. But their relationship fell apart after 10 months with Reham later accusing Khan of being bisexual, taking hard drugs and adultery in her book that was published days before the Pakistan general election in 2018.

69-year-old Khan's previous two marriages ended in divorce. His first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted nine years. Khan has two sons from her.

On February 19, 2018, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said that the party chief had married faith healer Bushra Maneka in a simple ceremony.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Imran Khan #Pakistan #Reham Khan
first published: Jan 3, 2022 03:08 pm

