Imran Khan no longer PM, notifies Pakistan government amid political slugfest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan is officially no longer the prime minister of the country, Hindustan Times quoted the latest circular issued by the Pakistan government.

"Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," the government statement read.

With the Cabinet secretary's note, it is now clear that Khan is no longer the prime minister and Pakistan is run by the bureaucracy.

The new development arrived hours after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the PTI chief's advice. Also, on April 3, deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.

Meanwhile, the opposition has declared PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister, who has the support of 195 members. Apart from this, the opposition also appointed Ayaz Sadiq as the speaker who re-validated the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, added HT.

Earlier, the opposition filed a petition in the apex court against the dissolution of the Assembly, which was adjourned till Monday after Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order.

Pakistan Army has quashed the allegations of its role in the political events unfolding in Islamabad. "Army has nothing to do with the political process," Major General Babar Iftikhar. In Pakistan's history, no prime minister has completed a full term till now.