you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan holds NSC meeting amidst spike in Indo-Pak tension

The Indian Army on August 3 termed as "lies and deceit" Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 4 chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee to hold consultations with the country's top civil and military leadership over the sudden spike in tensions with India.

Khan called the meeting after the army alleged that India used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army on August 3 termed as "lies and deceit" Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control.

The NSC meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other top officials.

In a series of tweets, Khan said that it's time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

"President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken" by Indian forces, he said, adding that this has the "potential to blow up into a regional crisis".

Last month, Trump had made a stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the vexed issue during their meeting in Japan, evoking a sharp reaction from India which denied Modi making any such request.

In another tweet, Khan said the people of Kashmir "must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination according to UN SC resolutions."

"The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir," he tweeted.

He also alleged that India was using "cluster munitions" and asked the UN Security Council to take note of this.

Khan also condemned alleged Indian attacks on the civilian population.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the political leadership of Pakistan needs to come on the same page and "send a message of unity and solidarity".

Also, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday asked Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Dr. Yousuf Ahmed Al-Othaimeen to take notice of the situation in Kashmir, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Secretary General of OIC assured the Foreign Minister for taking notice on situation and to extend full cooperation.

Earlier Sunday, chairing an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Qureshi alleged that Indian "designs are an attempt to disrupt the regional peace."

First Published on Aug 4, 2019 07:24 pm

