Importing coal to improve power supply likely to raise costs for discoms: ICRA

The measures announced by the power ministry to ease the electricity supply through coal imports are likely to increase the sector’s import dependency from about four percent in FY2022 to about 12-13 percent in FY2023, the ICRA said on May 10.

In a notification issued on May 5, the power ministry said all imported coal-based power plants would operate and generate power at their full capacity to meet the growing energy demand.

All states and GENCOs based on domestic coal will have to import at least 10 percent of their fuel requirement for blending and meet the growing demand for electricity. The directive will be valid till October 31.

“As the present power purchase agreements (PPAs) do not provide for a pass-through of the fuel cost for these projects, the tariff for supply from these plants under the PPAs will be worked out by a committee with representatives from the Power Ministry, the CEA, and the CERC considering the prevailing coal prices,” the ministry said.

Commenting on the impact of the directive on discoms, Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate ratings, ICRA, said, “Measures directed by the MoP to ease the power supply constraints through coal imports is thus likely to considerably increase the coal import dependency for the power sector from about four percent in FY2022 to about 12-13 percent in FY2023.

“The higher share of imports for thermal generation under a pass-through arrangement as directed by the MoP is further expected to lead to an increase in the cost of supply for state discoms by 4.5 percent to 5 percent in FY2023 at an all-India level, considering the increase in the share of imported coal and coal price level at $ 110 per MT for coal GCV of 4200 kcal/kg.”

The share of coal imports in the overall coal requirements for the power sector declined to about four percent in FY2022 against that of eight percent in FY2021, amid an increase in international coal price by more than 150 percent over the last 12-month period (Indonesian coal price index) and challenges faced by the IPPs to pass on the fuel price cost increase to the distribution utilities (discoms) under the PPAs.

With a sharp increase in coal price globally over the past 14 months, the variable cost of generation for imported coal-based power projects is estimated to have increased by more than Rs 3 a unit between March 2021 and May 2022.

Commenting further on this, Vikram V, Vice President and Sector Head, Corporate ratings, ICRA, said: “The estimated increase in the cost of supply for the discoms amid the higher share of coal imports to meet the demand is likely to increase the cash gap per unit for discoms at the all-India level to 68 paise per unit in FY2023 against 50 paise per unit estimated earlier.

“This is considering a five percent increase in the cost of supply and an average tariff hike of 4.5 percent for the discoms at the all-India level. As a result, timely and adequate tariff determination by the regulators along with timely implementation of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) pass-through (either monthly or quarterly as per the applicable regulations) thus remains a key monitorable for the discoms.”

The outlook for state-owned distribution utilities continue to remain negative due to the continued weak financial position as a result of inadequate tariffs, higher than allowed distribution loss levels and inadequate subsidy dependence.

Nonetheless, the credit profile of privately-owned distribution utilities remains supported by operational strengths arising from demographic profile, operational efficiencies, tariff adequacy as well as sponsor strengths, respectively.

The government had in December 2021 also issued an advisory to the state GENCOs and IPPs to meet their coal requirements through blending of imported coal to the extent of four percent.

“The directive was issued in view of the fact that the improvement in the average coal stock level for the thermal generation capacity on an all-India basis continued to remain slow as seen from the stock position of right days as on May 7, 2022, as against nine days as on November 30, 2021, which recovered from the lowest level of four days as of September 30, 2021, as against the normative requirement level of 24 days,” the ministry said.

India is battling a power crisis, with prolonged outages reported across the country. As part of its Power Shock series, Moneycontrol has been writing extensively on the crippling shortage, how it ties up with the inadequate supply of coal and what can be done to prevent a repeat of this crisis.