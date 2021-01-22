MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 6pm
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath gets praised by Amitabh Bachchan, says she is 'huge fan'

Gita Gopinath on her Twitter handle shared a KBC video in which Amitabh Bachchan can be seen praising her and wrote that she is a huge fan of the Bollywood superstar who is 'the Greatest of All Time'.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST
IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath attends the IMF - World Bank Spring Meetings at International Monetary Fund Headquarters in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath attends the IMF - World Bank Spring Meetings at International Monetary Fund Headquarters in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)


The International Monetary Fund's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on January 22 tweeted a video clip of TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati where Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan can be seen praising her while asking a question to the contestant.

"The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019," asked Amitabh Bachchan with Gopinath's image on the screen. While giving the contestant four options, he said: "Her face is so beautiful that no one can relate her to the economy."

US, Japan set for recovery in second half of 2021, says IMF chief economist

Thanking Amitabh Bachchan, Gopinath wrote from her verified Twitter profile that she is a huge fan of the Bollywood superstar and "the Greatest of All Time". She even tagged Bachchan on the tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan responded to the tweet saying he meant every word he said on the show.

Gopinath, a Kolkata-born American citizen, joined the IMF as its chief economist in 2019, becoming the first woman to occupy the top IMF post.

Close

Related stories

She is also the second Indian after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to hold the position.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amitabh Bachchan #Current Affairs #Gita Gopinath #IMF #India #Kaun Banega Crorepati'
first published: Jan 22, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.