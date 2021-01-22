IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath gets praised by Amitabh Bachchan, says she is 'huge fan'

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath attends the IMF - World Bank Spring Meetings at International Monetary Fund Headquarters in Washington, DC. (PC-AFP)

The International Monetary Fund's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on January 22 tweeted a video clip of TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati where Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan can be seen praising her while asking a question to the contestant.

"The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019," asked Amitabh Bachchan with Gopinath's image on the screen. While giving the contestant four options, he said: "Her face is so beautiful that no one can relate her to the economy."

Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special! pic.twitter.com/bXAeijceHE

— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 22, 2021

Thanking Amitabh Bachchan, Gopinath wrote from her verified Twitter profile that she is a huge fan of the Bollywood superstar and "the Greatest of All Time". She even tagged Bachchan on the tweet.

thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness ..

Amitabh Bachchan responded to the tweet saying he meant every word he said on the show.

Gopinath, a Kolkata-born American citizen, joined the IMF as its chief economist in 2019, becoming the first woman to occupy the top IMF post.

She

is also the second Indian after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to hold the position.