IMD issues yellow alert for these areas, heat wave conditions to continue for 3-4 days

As several parts of the country reels under heat wave conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for these areas in northern India:

1.) Jammu and Kashmir

2.) Ladakh

3.) Punjab

4.) Himachal Pradesh

5.) Uttarakhand

6.) Chandigarh

7.) Delhi

8.) Haryana

9.) Western and eastern Uttar Pradesh

10.) Western and eastern Rajasthan

A yellow alert by the IMD means to "Watch" the weather and calls for administrators to "Be Updated". This is associated with weather events that have may cause harm.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal which means when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

A severe heatwave is announced if the temperature is 6.4 notches above the normal temperature, when the maximum temperature is more than 47 degrees Celsius.

With the lack of any relief in sight, people took to Twitter to vent.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was 23 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with heat wave conditions at isolated places and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day.

Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 43.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average while the minimum temperature touched 28.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.