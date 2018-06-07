App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Maharashtra till June 11

There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9, IMD said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11. As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts tomorrow and on June 8.

Also, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9, while there is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region including Mumbai and surrounding areas on June 10 and 11.

"As per the forecast of the met department, the state calamity relief cell has sounded a high alert at almost all the places in the state especially in the Konkan region. The state calamity relief cell has instructed district administrations to remain on high alert to face any emergency conditions," a government release stated.

Also read: Rain alert! Weather experts predict worst spell since July 26, 2005 in Mumbai

Directions have been given to the control rooms in Mantralaya, divisional commissioner's office, district collectors' offices, municipal corporations and tehsildar offices to work round-the-clock, it added.

People in Mumbai can dial 1916 and those outside Mumbai can dial 1077 in case of emergency.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 08:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #monsoon #mumbai

