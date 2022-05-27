'I'm a fan': Elon Musk's praise as Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board

Tech billionaire Elon Musk praised Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and said he was his “fan” soon after news broke that the latter stepping down from the microblogging site’s board.

The former CEO of Twitter Inc, did not opt for re-election to the board in a meeting, Bloomberg reported, ending his connection to the social media giant he co-founded in 2006.

In a series of tweets, Musk, who is still negotiating a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, said he understands that Dorsey needs to “move on” even though he wished he could stay on the board.

“I’m a fan of Jack btw. Wish he would stay on the board, but I understand that he needs to move on,” Musk said in a thread after “Jack off the board!” and “(Of Twitter)” tweets.

Besides his stint as CEO from 2015 to 2021, Dorsey has also been a company director since 2007.

Musk and Dorsey often indulge in Twitter conversations and both seem to be on the same page for several things regarding Twitter.

Dorsey’s move does not come as a surprise as this was seen as coming after he stepped down as CEO last year handing Twitter’s reins to Parag Agrawal.

Meanwhile, a former director of Twitter accused Dorsey of backstabbing his company’s board by helping Musk acquire it.

Dorsey had in a meeting requested by Musk “shared his personal view that Twitter would be able to better focus on execution as a private company”, the company had stated in an SEC filing.