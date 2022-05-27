English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    'I'm a fan': Elon Musk's praise as Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board

    Jack Dorsey did not opt for re-election to the Twitter board ending his connection to the social media giant he co-founded in 2006.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
    Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk often indulge in Twitter conversations.

    Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk often indulge in Twitter conversations.


    Tech billionaire Elon Musk praised Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and said he was his “fan” soon after news broke that the latter stepping down from the microblogging site’s board.

    The former CEO of Twitter Inc, did not opt for re-election to the board in a meeting, Bloomberg reported, ending his connection to the social media giant he co-founded in 2006.

    In a series of tweets, Musk, who is still negotiating a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, said he understands that Dorsey needs to “move on” even though he wished he could stay on the board.

    “I’m a fan of Jack btw. Wish he would stay on the board, but I understand that he needs to move on,” Musk said in a thread after “Jack off the board!” and “(Of Twitter)” tweets.

    Besides his stint as CEO from 2015 to 2021, Dorsey has also been a company director since 2007.

    Close

    Related stories

    Musk and Dorsey often indulge in Twitter conversations and both seem to be on the same page for several things regarding Twitter.

    Dorsey’s move does not come as a surprise as this was seen as coming after he stepped down as CEO last year handing Twitter’s reins to Parag Agrawal.

    Meanwhile, a former director of Twitter accused Dorsey of backstabbing his company’s board by helping Musk acquire it.

    Dorsey had in a meeting requested by Musk “shared his personal view that Twitter would be able to better focus on execution as a private company”, the company had stated in an SEC filing.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Jack Dorsey #Twitter
    first published: May 27, 2022 01:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.