Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS is in touch with MEA to rescue officials from Ethiopia

Seven of its Indian employees, based at project camp sites, were not being allowed to leave their respective camp sites by the local community on account of unpaid dues by the project company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

IL&FS Transporation Network, a subsidiary of the IL&FS group, is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to rescue seven Indian employees.

IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL), a part of IL&FS Group, through its subsidiary Elsamex SA has been executing projects across three sites in Ethiopia.

Also Read | IL&FS crisis stokes fears in Ethiopia, 7 Indian employees held hostage over unpaid wages: Report

Seven of its Indian employees, based at project camp sites, were not being allowed to leave their respective camp sites by the local community on account of unpaid dues by the project company. One of the employees tweeted on Thursday and sought help from the Indian government.

The IL&FS group, in their media release, mentioned, "The IL&FS Group has been making all-round efforts, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa, to ensure safe and early return of its employees."

Also Read |  India checking report IL&FS employees held hostage by staff in Ethiopia

ITNL had sought approval on November 16, 2018, through its authorized dealer bank, to remit funds overseas. However , they are waiting for approvals.

However, as of now, two of the seven employees have been allowed to move out of camp and are now in Addis Ababa.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 09:48 pm

