IIMs face fresh threat to autonomy as HRD ministry seeks more control

The government may impose new rules with an aim to have more control over the way Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) function, according to a report by Mint.

The government wants to ensure that it can curb any instance of misuse of the power given to the boards of these business schools by the IIM Act.

According to a report by Mint, the Human Resource Development Ministry is working on a new set of rules that might bring about a change in fee structure, student intake capacity, gender equation on campuses, degrees offered and the amount of the corpus IIMs can maintain.

The ministry is also considering appointing a chairman to the boards of IIMs without disrupting the autonomous spirit of the IIM Act.

"All the IIMs are not of the same quality or stature, you have to build in rules, which will save IIMs from decaying. There is a consensus across [the] political and administrative spectrum that adequate accountability and safeguards must be built in through these rules," the newspaper quoted two unnamed officials as saying.

"Unfortunately, several IIMs are building a corpus] without any plan to use them. When you are building a corpus of Rs 500 crore from student fees, you will have to justify, whether you are planning an expansion, or you are going to use it for R&D?" said a second official.

Mint also quoted an unnamed professor at one of the older IIMs as saying: "IIM Act is very reformative, but there is a chance of its misuse at the institution level. All IIMs are not equipped to take a call on their future growth, hence some government guidance is necessary. Rules with due checks and balances will be welcome, but it should not completely negate the autonomy granted via the Act."