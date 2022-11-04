'If you are in an office... please return home': Read Twitter's email to staff ahead of layoffs

Twitter employees have been gearing up for mass layoffs today after prolonged uncertainty about their future at the company. Now, the microblogging site has closed its offices and asked its staff to go back home as the Elon Musk-led company intimated to employees on Thursday about the impending sackings.

An email to Twitter staff said that they will inform employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time today about staff layoffs.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter said in the email on Thursday.

The email further said that those sacked will be notified about next steps on their personal emails while ones who won't be affected will also get an email about the same on their work ids.

Read the full email to Twitter employees below:

Team,

In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter.

Please check your email, including your spam folder.

If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.

• If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email.

• If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by

5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email peoplequestions@twitter.com.

To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home.

We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted. Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process.

Thank you.

Twitter

Twitter offices have been temporarily shut and all badge access has been suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data", Reuters reported.

Employees have already started saying their goodbyes as nearly 4,000 employees stand to be affected.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of the company, has already axed top leadership and dissolved the board soon after he took over after a bitter legal feud that didn't go in his favour.