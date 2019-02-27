If US can carry out Abbottabad-like op to kill Osama Bin Laden, so can India: Arun Jaitley

Amid reports of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LOC), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 27 said if the United States can conduct an operation in Abbottabad, so can India.

"I remember when the United States' Navy Seals had conducted an operation in Abbottabad to take away Osama Bin Laden... can't we also do that? This used to be a mere idea, a wish. There was a lot of frustration and dejection, but today even doing that is possible," Jaitley said during a press conference.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present.

Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in a US helicopter raid in Abbottabad on May 2, 2011, ending a long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the 9/11 attack on the United States.

Members of an elite Navy Seals team had been air dropped to the compound and were under orders to kill, not capture, bin Laden, who had eluded US forces for 13 years.

Jaitley's comments come after India carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early on February 26, targeting terror camps.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Earlier in the day, Indian officials said Pakistani fighter jets had violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft.

On February 26 night, the Indian Army destroyed five Pakistani posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in a befitting retaliation to firing from across the border, resulting in a "number of casualties" to Pak troops, a defence official had said.

