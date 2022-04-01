English
    If India wants to buy anything from Russia, we are ready to discuss it, says Sergey Lavrov

    A day ago, the United States warned India of the consequences of attempts to “circumvent” American sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 1 that Moscow is ready to discuss and reach a mutually acceptable cooperation, if India is looking to buy anything from the country.

    Lavrov, who was in India to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: “If India wants to buy anything from us, ready to discuss & reach mutually acceptable cooperation.”

    Lavrov added: “We will be ready to supply to India any goods which it wants to buy from us. We are ready to discuss. Russia and India have very good relations.”

    The Russian Foreign Minister further said that he believes that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. "The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners," he added.

    The statement was in response to a question on how he sees India's position in the ongoing war and the offer of oil supply to India.

    A day ago, the United States warned India of the consequences of attempts to “circumvent” American sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

    Responding to a question on the developments in Ukraine, Lavrov said: “You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation; military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kyiv regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia.”

    Sergey Lavrov added: “We are interested in having a balanced world order which makes it sustainable… These days our western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine...We do not fight anything and we appreciated that India is taking this situation in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way.”
    Tags: #Russia India ties #Russia Ukraine crisis #Sergey Lavrov #trade
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 04:58 pm
