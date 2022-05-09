‘If I die…’: Elon Musk sends out cryptic tweet. How his mother, followers responded

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the top newsmaker over the last few weeks, is well known to post tweets that generate huge buzz.

On May 9, he shared a cryptic update with his over 91 million followers, which got huge traction within an hour of it being posted.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” he said.

The responses of his followers ranged from concerned and supportive to funny.

His mother Maye Musk said: "This is not funny". The Tesla boss apolgised in response.

“Elon Musk, nothing will happen to you, you have our support and we'll stand by your side on matter what!” said a user named Rex Miles.

“I hope you are joking,” another account said. “Millions of people across the world are relying on you to save liberty in the public square. Hire the best security money can buy.”

Others took jibes at him. "Paying your fair share of taxes isn’t the end of the world," said Democrat politician Sema Hernandez.

Another person was interested in knowing if he could have Twitter in the event of Musk’s death.

Twitter's board had in April announced that it will sell the social network to Elon Musk for $44 billion.

The Tesla CEO has ambitious plans of boosting Twitter's revenues and users and eliminating spam bots from the social network.

Musk has also promised to promote free speech on the platform. But this has led to concerns that he may roll back or loosen moderation rules, which may increase the instances of online harassment of minorities and other vulnerable groups.