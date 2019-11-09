App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

If Gandhi Murder case was retried by SC today, Godse will be a Murderer and a Desh Bhakt: Tushar Gandhi

In another tweet, he said, "Please all is not justice" and "Please all is politics."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

If Mahatma Gandhi's assassination case was retried by the supreme court today, the verdict would have been Nathuram Godse being a "murderer but also patriot."

This is how Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi reacted to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

"If the Gandhi Murder case was retried by the Supreme Court today, the verdict would have been Nathuram Godse is a Murderer but he is also a Desh Bhakt," Gandhi said in a tweet issued from his official twitter account @TusharG.

Close

In another tweet, he said, "Please all is not justice" and "Please all is politics."

related news

"Once the Ayodhya Judgement is read out can we please revert back to the real issues that plague our nation. Please," Gandhi tweeted.

In an unanimous verdict, the SC on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5 -acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 9, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #Ayodhya verdict #India #Mahatma Gandhi #Supreme Court

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.