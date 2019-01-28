App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:38 PM IST

IB note behind Modi govt's reluctance to grant IoE status to top pvt universities: Report

The list of institutions include Ashoka University, KREA and Azim Premji University.

With the Modi government facing criticism for muzzling voices of dissent, a new development in this context has come to light where top private universities of the country are reportedly not getting the tag of institute of eminence (IoE) basis a note sent by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to the HRD Ministry.

A report in The Print said that the IB sent a note to the HRD Ministry last month pointing out that officials associated with certain universities have been vocal critics of the Modi government.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As per the report, the IB note describes the vice-chancellor of Ashoka University, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, as an unrelenting critic of the government. The university's chairman, board of trustees, and founder Ashish Dhawan, it adds, "also fund anti-government propaganda sites like the Wire.in".

The three universities are among nine private institutions about which the IB has made adverse remarks in the note. The nine are among 12 private and seven public institutes that have made it to the second list of institutions picked for the IoE tag.

They were shortlisted last month following the recommendations of the EEC headed by former chief election commissioner N. Gopalaswami.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:38 pm

