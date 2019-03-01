IAF pilot tried swallowing documents, maps moments before being detained by Pak forces: Report

The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot held captive by Pakistan tried swallowing some of the documents and maps in his pocket, while trying to soak others in a small pond, Pakistani newspaper Dawn has reported.

According to the report, the pilot, upon his descend on the Pakistani side of the border, also fired shots in the air. The shots were fired, according to the report, after some of the youngsters who gathered there shouted slogans hailing Pakistan's army.

The youngsters, according to the report quoting a witness, tried chasing the pilot while he ran about half a kilometre in the backward direction. Before that, the report states, the pilot had asked the youngsters which side of the border he was on.

The pilot reportedly also told the youngsters that his back was broken and that he needed water to drink.

According to the report, one of the youngsters who had chased him had shot him in the leg. The pilot was also roughed up by some of them, the report states, while others had tried stopping them from doing so.

The Pakistan Army personnel had arrived at the scene by then, the report states, and took the pilot into custody.

"Thank God, none of the furious boys shot him dead because he had given them quite a tough time," Mohammad Razzaq Chaudhry, the witness quoted by the newspaper, said. Chaudhry is a local political and social activist, according to the newspaper.

The pilot was then taken to an army installation in a convoy of military vehicles, the report states. The convoy was greeted by cheerful citizens, and rose petals were showered on military vehicles, the newspaper reported.