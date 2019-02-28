App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IAF pilot Abhinandan's capture by Pakistan brings back memories of Kargil war hero Kambampati Nachiketa

The flight lieutenant, then 26 was the first and only PoW of the 1999 Kargil war. Nachiketa was captured by Pakistan on May 27, 1999, and was repatriated to India on June 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that an Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan during the standoff on February 27, memories of the last time the neighbouring country captured an Indian pilot rushed back.

During the Kargil War, Flight Lieutenant Kambampati Nachiketa was captured after his MiG-27 suffered a flameout while destroying enemy positions in the Batalik subsector.

Nachiketa, now the Group Captain, ejected at 18,000 ft while his plane started spiralling down but he had landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was saved from Pakistani fire by a senior military officer and was taken into custody.

Indo-Pak Conflict | How Geneva Conventions can be invoked to bring our IAF pilot back

India also lost another pilot — squadron leader Ajay Ahuja, who was looking for Nachiketa after he saw the Flight Lieutenant eject from the flight. Ahuja was struck by a Pakistani missile.

The Flight Lieutenant ,then 26, was the first and only prisoner of war of the 1999 Kargil war. Nachiketa was captured by Pakistan on May 27, 1999, and was repatriated to India on June 3 of that year.

While video footage of Abhinandan "being treated well" by the Pakistani army has been doing the rounds on social media, Nachiketa's eight-day stay in Pakistani custody was different — filled with "severe mental and physical torture".

Catch LIVE updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26

"It was very tough. I can't describe that experience in words. That time I thought maybe death is a simpler solution. But I am thankful to God that destiny was on my side. I underwent severe mental and physical torture there for three-four days," Nachiketa told Hindustan Times during an interview in 2016.

While Nachiketa thought that he would never return, he said: "There comes a point where you think ‘death is simpler’, but fortunately for me, the third-degree part, which is the last part, didn’t start for me."

Meanwhile, India, as well as international media, had started mounting pressure on Pakistan for the release of K Nachiketa. Bowing to scrutiny media and other nations, Pakistan finally handed over Kambampati Nachiketa to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Pakistan. He was then returned home via the Wagah border.

Indian pilot Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa (C) being escorted by his air force colleagues at Wagah border after he crossed over to the Indian side from Pakistan on June 4. (Image: Reuters)

Nachiketa's return, however, was not without its perils. He was medically downgraded and given ground duties for the first three years as he had suffered a compression fracture, caused by ejecting out of MiG-27.

The IAF pilot resumed flying only in 2003. "It was a life-shattering experience," Nachiketa had said recalling his time in captivity.

Nachiketa was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for his bravery in 2000.
