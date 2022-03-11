English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    IAF, IndiGo flights carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy land in Delhi

    While the IAF aircraft landed at the Hindon air base at 12.15 pm, the IndiGo aircraft arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12.20 pm, after taking a pitstop in Istanbul.

    PTI
    March 11, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    Two aircraft — one by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the other by IndiGo — from Poland’s Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

    While the IAF aircraft landed at the Hindon air base at 12.15 pm, the IndiGo aircraft arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12.20 pm, after taking a pitstop in Istanbul.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Earlier, an Air India flight, which had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday, landed in Delhi at 5.45 am.

    India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #IAF #India #IndiGo #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Sumy #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 01:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.