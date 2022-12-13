 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IAF closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Dec 13, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

The face-off took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Air Force is closely monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh following an attempt by the Chinese PLA troops last week to unilaterally change the status quo in the Tawang sector in the border state, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

They said the IAF has also stepped up its overall surveillance in the areas in view of the Chinese attempt of transgression on December 9, adding it follows standard operation procedures that included scrambling of fighter jets in case of specific security concerns.

"The situation is being monitored closely by both the IAF and the Army," said one of the people cited above.

The people indicated that the IAF has increased the frequency of the sorties by its combat jets in the region.

On Monday, the Indian Army said troops from the two sides clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to "minor injuries" to a few personnel from both sides".

