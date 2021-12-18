MARKET NEWS

I-T department raids residence of close aides of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

The raid has been going on since 7 am at the residence of Rai at Sahadatpura of Mau district

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST
Source: Shutterstock

The income tax department is conducting raids at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported on December 18 quoting sources.

The BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh is set to go for Assembly elections early next year.

Reportedly, the raid has been going on since 7 am at the residence of Rai at Sahadatpura of Mau district. Searches at the residence of Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Manoj Yadav have been going on for two hours now.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

[This is a developing story. Check back for more details.]
Tags: #I-T raid #Samajwadi Party
first published: Dec 18, 2021 11:25 am

