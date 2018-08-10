App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

I apologise if I have said something wrong, says Dalai Lama

He had also claimed India's partition would not have happened if Mahatma Gandhi's wish of Jinnah becoming the prime minister had materialised.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures during an interactive session at a city hotel in Kolkata. (PTI)
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama today apologised for his statement that India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was "self-centered." On Wednesday, he had said Nehru had a "self-centered attitude" to become India's first prime minister even though Mahatma Gandhi was in favor of Muhammad Ali Jinnah taking the top post at that time.

"My statement has created a controversy. I apologise if I have said something wrong," said the Dalai Lama, when he was asked by reporters to comment on what he meant by calling Nehru self-centered.

"I felt pity when I heard that Mahatma Gandhi was opposed to partition... There are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan, but past is past," the Dalai Lama said.

Addressing an event at the Goa Institute of Management in Sankhalim town on Wednesday, he said, "I think it was a little bit self-centered attitude of Pandit Nehru that he should be the prime minister  Mahatma Gandhiji's thinking, if it had materialised, then India, Pakistan would have been united," he said.

"So Pandit Nehru, I know very well, (was a) very experienced person, very wise but sometimes mistake also happens," he said.

Addressing a gathering at an event called 'Thank You Karnataka' to commemorate 60 years of Tibetan government in exile here today, the 83 year old monk said Nehru fully supported creation of a Tibetan settlement.

Nehru insisted that they should have separate Tibetan school for preserving the Tibetan issue, he said.

"Immediately he set up a committee headed by the union education minister at that time, we wrote to different states for the allocation of some land. The best sort of response came from the Mysore state. One major factor was late Nijalingappa, who extraordinarily showed concern for the Tibetan cause. He promised me he will support the Tibetan cause," the Dalai Lama said.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 08:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dalai Lama #India

