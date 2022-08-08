Hyderabad teen wins Rs 1.3-crore scholarship to US university. Its alumni, faculty include 16 Nobel laureates

An 18-year-old student from Hyderabad has received a scholarship of over Rs 1 crore to study at an American university whose alumni and faculty include 16 Nobel laureates.

Vedant Anandwade will study neuroscience at the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, news agency ANI reported. It is counted among the best research universities in the United States.

Anandwade has been granted a scholarship of Rs 1.3 crore. It is not a full waiver but still a significant chunk of the cost of his course.

The student told ANI he dreamt of studying abroad since he was in Class 8. After he passed Class 10, his mother introduced him to Dexterity Global -- a nonprofit that helps students get scholarships to foreign universities.

Anandwade completed Dexterity's three-month career development programme. The organisation also gave him the chance to participate in a climate-related competition.

In November, he will head to Paris to pitch climate solutions to a UNESCO jury, ANI reported.

Does the young achiever have any advice for other students? Build a well-rounded resume, he said.

"My message to the kids is that don't focus mainly on the academics, yes it is an important part of education, but apart from that, focus on extracurricular and strengths, that's what the colleges see," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The alumni of Dexterity Global, with whom the student trained, have received over Rs 72 crore in scholarships from the some of the world's best colleges, the LinkedIn page of founder of Sharad Vivek Sagar says.

"With Dexterity’s pioneering financial aid model, more than 85% of these children come from low-income families," it adds.