App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad mayor fined by city traffic police for keeping car in 'no parking' zone

A resident of the city took a photo of the mayor's car being parked in a 'no parking zone', and posted it on social media drawing the attention of the traffic police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was fined by the city traffic police for parking his car in a 'no parking' zone.

A resident of the city took a photo of the mayor's car being parked in a 'no parking zone', reportedly on Thursday, and posted it on social media drawing the attention of the traffic police.

Following this, the police issued a challan and Rammohan paid the penalty.

He then posted a screenshot of Telangana Police's e-challan website on Twitter to show that there was no pending challans in his name.

"I appreciate the citizen who bought the traffic offense of my car to the notice of TS police. I have cleared the challan. Request you all to take this as an example not to keep quiet at offence that comes to your notice and at the same time follow the rules (sic)," the mayor wrote on the microblogging site.

He also tweeted, "It was not an intentional offence by my driver, It happened when we were on our duty responding to the problems in the city. It isnt a excuse though... Rules are for everyone and we all should abide by them. PS:Not punishing my driver for this offence (sic)."

Netizens appreciated the mayor for promptly paying the fine.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.