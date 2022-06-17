‘Human trash’: How a piece of foil ended up on Mars

A NASA team recently spotted a piece of foil on the surface of Mars. As it shared the information on social media, some users commented how in the process of exploration, humans were littering other planets too.

The Facebook account of NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover explained that the shiny bit was a piece of a thermal blanket in which it was wrapped before being sent to the Red Planet.

It may have landed on Mars' surface during the rover's descent last year.

What's puzzling is that the foil was found two kilometres away from where the rover landed.

"It’s a surprise finding this here because my descent stage crashed about 2 km away," the Facebook account said. "Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind?" The question drew some hilarious responses from users. "NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover - please tidy up after yourself. I hope you are going to pick up your mess!" said entrepreneur Christopher Hughes. Another person wrote: "Already junking up planets we don't inhabit yet". A third person asked if polluting earth wasn't bad enough. "Now we need to start ruining others? Others wondered how the foil could have been carried away. "That is crazy cool," said a Facebook user named Tim Scarlett. "So great that you images it by accident! I wonder what that says about the atmospheric force of the wind. It seems blown into the crack, but not forced to form around the bedding of the rock." The Perseverance Mars Rover is part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program "Perseverance mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars exploration, including key questions about the potential for life on Mars," NASA said. "The mission takes the next step by not only seeking signs of habitable conditions on Mars in the ancient past, but also searching for signs of past microbial life itself."