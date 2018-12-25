App
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

HP govt spending public money on PM's rally: Congress

He said 14,000 buses were being arranged to provide free travel to the people to attend the rally that will cost around Rs 2.50 crores to the state exchequer.

Congress leader and former state minister Sudhir Sharma alleged Tuesday the Himachal Pradesh government took Rs 25 lakhs from cement companies for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally to be held here on December 27.

The rally in Dharamshala is being organised to celebrate the completion of one year of the BJP government in Himachal.

"The BJP is saying that only Rs 57 lakh has been spent on the rally and that too from the party fund, but the government has spent Rs 70 lakh only to set up the main stage of the event," Sharma claimed.
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 07:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

