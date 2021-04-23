eye-on-india How to register for COVID-19 vaccination: CoWin app chief RS Sharma clears your doubts Everyone should register on the app as it will ensure that the vaccination drive is conducted in an orderly manner, says CoWin App chief RS Sharma. Almost all vaccination centres are mentioned on the app and the final certificate of vaccination is also digitally available. Registration on the app also helps the government track the adverse effects if any after the vaccination, he added. Watch this video for more details.