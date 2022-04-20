How this Ukraine soldier's mobile phone saved him from a bullet. Watch video

A Ukrainian soldier escaped narrowly after a bullet fired at him wedged into his mobile phone saving his life, a terrifying video from war-torn Ukraine shows.

The soldier’s brush with death or grave injuries was not captured on camera but a clip showing the bullet lodged in the back case of the phone was shared on social media.

The 30-second clip shows the unnamed soldier taking shelter in a trench while his colleague records the video. He takes his phone out with the bullet lodged in the case and shows it to the camera as heavy firing and shelling continues relentlessly in the background. The two soldiers are heard conversing in Ukrainian where the owner of the mobile says, “…smartphone saved my life”.

See the video here:

The soldier recording the video shows the phone from all sides that had caught the 7.62 mm bullet that targeted the soldier.

The two fighters continue talking for a bit recording the damaged phone even as the firing showed no signs of pausing amid snowfall.

This is one of the many stories to come out of Ukraine that has been engaged in a battle of bloodshed with Russia since February 24 when President Vladimir Putin declared a war on the former Soviet republic.

Putin has called Moscow’s offensive a “special military operation” as the violence refuses to slow down amid diplomatic efforts and key sanctions from other countries on Russia.

The war has killed thousands and displaced millions of Ukrainians from their homes.