How the Fugitive Economic Offender’s Bill might help India’s growth in financial intelligence

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 was passed by Lok Sabha on July 19 and Rajya Sabha on July 25, finally receiving the President’s approval on August 5.

Passed with an intention to deter offenders from evading due legal process in India and flee the country, the law gives local authorities the power to attach the fugitive economic offenders’ assets and initiate proceedings. A fugitive economic offender is an individual against whom an arrest warrant has been issued for being involved in select economic offences to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore, and who has left India to avoid criminal prosecution.

Experts have argued that the law, if implemented in the right manner, will help India bring back its long-time defaulters who have found safe havens outside the country. Another area the law might help improve in is the domain of financial intelligence.

India’s financial intelligence unit (FIU) was set up in 2004, and became operational two years later. Over the years, India has come to dominate the discussion and assume a leadership role in the domain of financial intelligence, at least within South Asia. It has, for instance, represented Asia on the Egomont Committee, a body of over 155 FIUs, and is the leader of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)’s Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit.

According to a recently published paper, in 2017-18, India signed the highest number of formal information exchanges with foreign FIUs — 120 requests were received and 159 requests were sent by India to foreign units.

Neil Norohna, author of the aforementioned paper titled ‘Follow the Money: India should become an international leader in financial intelligence’, told Moneycontrol that the passing of the Fugitive Economic Offenders’ Bill is a push towards improving the financial intelligence sector of the country.

“In order to trap economic offenders, you obviously need to have a fully coordinated and collated intelligence. This Bill will help the financial intelligence apparatus to reason and justify their actions,” said Norohna, who was until recently a Henry Luce Scholar at Carnegie India.

“To me, one of the biggest drawbacks of the current system of functioning of intelligence units is that while the FIU in India and the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau are both looking at the same person, they are looking at different crimes. That’s a problem because they are basically running parallel investigations, but they are not talking to each other,” Norohna, who has previously worked with the government of United States in its Department of Defence, said.

“This parallel investigation without coordination leads to a waste of time and resources, and it affects effectiveness. The Economic Offenders’ list can narrow that targeting, and an offender will now be investigated for all the crimes that he has committed, instead of three or four agencies looking at three or four different crimes of the same person and not sharing intelligence,” he explained.

While Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had justified the threshold limit of Rs 100 crore, stating that the limit would allow the government to “catch the big offenders” and avoid clogging courts, Norohna felt that the figure might present a problem.

“If you are putting out a figure saying Rs 100 crore, you could theoretically have a situation where somebody has Rs 98 crore or Rs 99 crore, which is still a lot of money, and it’s not getting investigated. The question is about the threshold, and whether you should disclose it. In my opinion, that is something the Bill has to have a re-look at,” he said.