 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

How the Federal spending plan hit a snag on plans to relocate the FBI building

New York Times
Dec 21, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

A fight between Virginia and Maryland lawmakers over a new location for the F.B.I. headquarters held up a 4,155 page must-pass government funding measure.

The emails warned recipients that they had been compromised by a data breach

The biggest sticking point in the late-night negotiations over the sprawling $1.7 trillion spending package the Senate released in the wee hours Tuesday had little to do with any actual spending.

Instead, lawmakers from Virginia and Maryland stalled the release of the federal spending plan over a decadelong, teeth-pulling battle to determine where to relocate the FBI headquarters.

Democratic lawmakers split hairs over details of a long-debated plan to demolish the crumbling Brutalist headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C. Previous attempts to fulfill the project were scratched in 2017, scuttled in part by funding issues and former President Donald Trump, who took an unusual interest in the future of the FBI building.

The plan is to turn over the aging headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building, to a commercial developer who would build a new property in its place. In 2014, the General Services Administration, the government’s landlord, named three potential sites, two in Maryland and one in northern Virginia, for a developer to construct a 2.1-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art campus.

The criteria used to select a location became a sticking point during negotiations. Maryland delegates, at the behest of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., suggested that a location should be chosen with more emphasis on racial equity and rallied for a site in Prince George’s County, which has a predominantly Black population, according to a Senate aide familiar with the negotiations.

“We strongly believe that the initial criteria that were proposed by the F.B.I. unfairly tilted the playing field toward Virginia,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said in an interview Tuesday.