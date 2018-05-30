How prepared is India’s healthcare system to deal with zoonotic viruses like Nipah?

As multiple cases of people being affected by the Nipah virus are being reported across India, questions are being raised on the preparedness of the country’s healthcare system to deal with such a zoonotic virus.

This is the third time the Nipah virus has attacked India. The virus had first emerged in 2001 and then again in 2007. Around 71 cases with 50 deaths (70 percent of the cases) were reported in the two outbreaks. In the current outbreak, Nipah has claimed as many as 14 lives.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), about 75 percent of emerging and re-emerging infections are zoonotic, and new pathogens (viruses) continue to emerge and spread across countries, reports Mint.

What is a zoonotic disease?

Diseases that are spread between animals and people are referred to as zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic means infectious diseases that are spread between animals and people.

Why is it a challenge in India to deal with Nipah virus?

One of the reasons why controlling and preventing zoonotic diseases in a country like India is a challenge is the huge human population in the country and its frequent interactions with animals.

Poverty-struck communities are primarily dependent on rearing animals as a means of livelihood and, therefore, the intimate human-animal contact puts them at risk for this category of disease.

According to a veterinarian, India lacks proper vaccination programmes, diagnostic facilities and poor sero-surveillance, which make the preventive and precautionary approach more difficult.

Also, India does not have a proper policy for these emerging challenges. It is important to earmark endemic areas and regular monitoring is required to curb zoonotic diseases.

What steps are being taken to deal with Nipah virus?

To protect India from the deadly Nipah virus, the government has decided to form a national task force comprising medical, veterinary and environmental experts, and plans to make veterinary public health a part of the national health mission.

The government also plans to study the economic impact of zoonotic disease outbreaks in humans so that prevention and control guidelines are framed well in advance by both medical and veterinary fraternities.

“For effective prevention and control of zoonotic diseases, there is a requirement of multi-sectoral integrated response among medical, veterinary and other related departments. This has been adopted on a “need basis” for preventing zoonosis in the country. Under the 12th plan, a programme for strengthening mechanism of inter-sectoral coordination for prevention and control of zoonotic diseases has been approved and is being implemented,” said AC Dhariwal, advisor, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

Scientists have called for developing a modern disease surveillance system using new approaches and tools such as syndromic surveillance, geographic information system, remote sensing, molecular epidemiology, information technology, bioinformatics, economics and sociology.