How key business leaders celebrated and wished India on 75 years of Independence

Independence day 2022 celebrations (Image: @BJP4India/Twitter)

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, wishes and messages from across the world have poured in. The world’s largest democracy is celebrating the day by hoisting the tricolour across the country and even the world. Influential businessmen from India and abroad have also celebrated the day with much aplomb and shared messages of appreciation for the republic.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was among many to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. He congratulated PM Modi for his efforts to prioritize healthcare and making strides in India's digital- transformation.

"As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey. #Amrit Mahotsav," Bill Gates tweeted.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also shared a video of refugees from various countries living in India singing a rendition of the national anthem with Grammy award winning musician Ricky Kej.



If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/t6Loy9vjkQ

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2022

Mahindra captioned the video: “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav”.Mahindra also shared another photo on Sunday celebrating the spirit of the country. The photo showed two elderly people climbing up a barrel to hoist the tricolor on a terrace.RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also shared the performance of the refugees and even shared how they celebrated the 76th Independence Day at his company.

He also shared a different video with the caption: “We may have different backgrounds, but we believe in the same dream that says this is a country where anything's possible. No matter who you are, where you come from, what your religion is!”



#WATCH | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani celebrates Independence Day pic.twitter.com/QNC8LmtoHL

— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani are seen waving the tricolor amid many others who are seen doing the same.

Industrialist Gautam Adani also shared a message on India’s 75th year of Independence.



As we celebrate 75 years of freedom, India stands on the threshold of infinite opportunities and accelerated growth. Powered by the aspirations and dreams of our youth, the greatest democracy's story is only beginning.

There can be no stopping India.

Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/16dLysJPpQ

— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2022

“As we celebrate 75 years of freedom, India stands on the threshold of infinite opportunities and accelerated growth. Powered by the aspirations and dreams of our youth, the greatest democracy's story is only beginning. There can be no stopping India. Jai Hind,” he tweeted.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also shared the Google Doodle commemorating India’s 76th Independence Day.

“Happy Independence Day, India! We're commemorating 75 years with a special #GoogleDoodle celebrating family, community and the colorful kites that float in the skies every August 15,” he tweeted with the doodle.