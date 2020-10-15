How a criminal background checker was arrested for blackmailing women on Instagram

A 24-year-old man who worked at a criminal background checking agency has been arrested after he was found guilty of blackmailing women by creating their fake accounts on Instagram and sending obscene photographs and videos to their followers.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the man identified as Jagadish would look for random women on the social media platform and then create fake accounts in their name.

He would then send follow requests to other women or the followers of the original account holder. Once they accepted his request, he would send them messages seeking to chat with them after which he would send them obscene photographs and videos.

Claiming to know the photographs and videos “sent” by the original account holder, Jagadish would demand that the women share pictures and videos of themselves in compromising positions. If they refused to comply, he would blackmail them, the report said.

It was in this manner that he established a string of such fake accounts until two minor girls he reached out to via this process took their complaints to police authorities.

One of the girls, a 17-year-old resident of KR Puram, told the Whitefield CEN police that she had received a follow request from an account in the name of Aditi Srinivas. Two days after she accepted the request, she received obscene photos and videos from the account, along with messages that private pictures of hers were "sent".

She was asked to share her private pictures and videos. When the girl refused to do so, she received a message from an account in the name of Monika Peddu. The message from this account had multiple phone numbers, and the girl was asked to text and call on them.

The message also warned of uploading her private pictures online if she didn’t text on the number.

Shortly after the complaint was registered, he was apprehended. According to a police officer, Jagadish has reportedly harassed many women in a similar manner, the report said.