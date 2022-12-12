How 9 women cops made it to MK Stalin's core security team

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is heavily protected. And his security detail’s core team are heavily trained and even sworn to secrecy. They are dressed in safari suits, armed with X-95 sub-machine guns, AK-47s and 9 mm pistols. This seems regular for any top politician only, all nine of Stalin’s core security team are women.

Sub-inspector M Thanush Kannaki, head constable M Dhilshath Begam and constables R Vidya, J Sumati, M Kalishwari, K Pavitra, G Rami, V Monisha and K Kousalya joined the core team on International Women’s Day (March 8) this year.

They were selected from over 80 applicants and underwent rigorous physical and mental training before being selected for the key job.

“We were tested for our observation skills and mental agility. For example, within a minute we had to identify an oncoming car, the number of people inside it and everything in our surroundings,” constable Rami told Times of India.

The women still train from 6am every day before reporting for duty. One of them says that they can do “30 push ups in one minute.”

The cops are trained in unarmed combat, firing guns, bomb detection, crowd management and car and motorcycle handling. They are also taught to manage stress and time, and finances too, TOI reported.

All of them are sworn to secrecy and cannot reveal any details about the DMK chief, his schedule or his itinerary for an event to anyone – including their own family.

