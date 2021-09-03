MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Honey Singh seeks in-camera hearing in domestic violence case

Shalini Talwar has filed the domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

PTI
September 03, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST
Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh

Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh on Friday moved an application seeking that the domestic violence case filed against him by his wife be heard in-camera, which was granted by a Delhi court.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh called Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar to her chamber and counselled them for long.

In the last hearing, the court had pulled up the singer after he failed to appear before it and gave him final warning.

“No one is above the law,” the judge had said.

Talwar has filed the domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Close

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

In her plea, Talwar has charted out how she was allegedly physically assaulted by Singh over the last ten years of their marriage. She also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

The 38-year-old woman claimed that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to an extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal".

Advocate Sandeep Kapur appeared for Talwar in the case, while advocate Rebecca John represented Singh.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Yo Yo Honey Singh
first published: Sep 3, 2021 02:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.