English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Home minister reviews coal supply status with power, coal and rail ministers after power demand hits record peak

    India’s power demand hit an all-time high of 207.1 gigawatts (GW) on April 29, driven by the increase in demand from households amid heatwaves and a pick-up in industrial demand.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 10:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Union home minister Amit Shah met the power minister RK Singh, coal minister Pralhad Joshi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav at his residence on May 2 to review coal supply to power plants and the demand and supply situation of electricity, according to officials in the know.

    India’s power demand hit an all-time high of 207.1 gigawatts (GW) on April 29, driven by the increase in demand from households amid heatwaves and a pick-up in industrial demand. States have struggled to meet the demand, resorting to power cuts in parts.

    “There have been a lot of media reports and states have been making allegations against the centre. The home minister reviewed the situation and got clarifications of the various measures the ministries are taking to ease the situation,” a senior official said.

    As of May 1, 83 of 150 power plants running on domestic coal had critically low coal levels and many of them cited lack of rakes as the key reason. Another 11 imported coal-based power plants also had alarmingly low levels of fuel.

    The issue of transport infrastructure was discussed at the meeting after the Indian Railways said on April 29 that it had cancelled 657 mail and passenger trains to prioritise the movement of coal rakes. These cancelled trains included 500 mail and express trains and 148 commuter trains. Another 42 passenger trains were cancelled on May 1 to expedite the movement of coal carriages to restock power plants across India.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The railways was asked to prioritise the setting up of the dedicated freight corridors and speed up the influx of wagons from already placed orders," a senior official from the Indian Railways, who was privy to the discussion said.

    According to a report in The Economic Times, the power ministry is also working on a plan to revive 7,150 megawatts of stressed or under liquidation coal-based projects.

    Moneycontrol has been writing extensively on the situation as it seeks to dive deep into India’s power crisis as demand for electricity has soared but coal supply has failed to keep pace. Moneycontrol’s special series Power Shock aims to analyse the complexities of the power sector, its challenges and offer solutions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #coal crisis #power crisis #railways
    first published: May 2, 2022 08:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.