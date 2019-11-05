App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Home minister Amit Shah reviews situation in UT of J&K

This is the first meeting between Shah and top civil and police officials of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 5 reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, three months after the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and split it into two UTs.

This is the first meeting between Shah and top civil and police officials of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the UT, especially after restrictions were lifted from mobile phone networks, official sources said.

Close

However, it is not immediately known whether the meeting discussed the possibility of releasing political leaders who are in detention since August 5, when the Centre had announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions that gave the erstwhile state special status.

related news

Those under detention include former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Normal life in Jammu and Kashmir remains hit as schools and other academic institutions are yet to be fully operationalised while markets and business establishments are functioning only partially for limited time periods.

On Monday, a person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar.

Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla and other senior officers of the home ministry and Jammu and Kashmir administration were present in the meeting.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.