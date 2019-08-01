Home Guard, Civil Defence to offer one-year PG diploma course in disaster management for Mumbai residents

Taking into consideration the rise in number of disasters in Mumbai, the Home Guard and Civil Defence has sent a proposal to the government to start a one-year diploma course in disaster management for general public.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the proposed course is likely to include topics ranging from man-made disasters, such as nuclear or chemical fire, building fires and rail and road accidents.

Sources told the newspaper that the course can be expected to start soon, since the government seems to be positive on the proposal. The course, when it starts, would be held in the Civil Defence Staff College, located in South Mumbai. An officer said the course will provide "comprehensive knowledge on disaster preparedness, mitigation and rehabilitation".

Currently, the college provides a five- to six-day training programme in Civil Defence courses. Those are certificate courses done before working as a civil defence guard, which is a voluntary post.

The one-year diploma programme, according to the report, will accommodate a maximum of 60 students per batch.

"We wanted a year-long course affiliated to the government, in which you get a diploma on completion of the course. It will be a training programme that will train residents to face disasters," Commandant General (Home Guard) Sanjay Pandey said.

"For example, the recent Mahalaxmi train rescue would have been aided had there been some people trained in disaster management in the long-distance train," Pandey added.

According to another official, those attending this course will be trained to "face different types of disasters" and "will be in high demand in the future as far as employment prospects are concerned".

Another official who is overseeing the process said they have contacted the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for guidance regarding the programme, since the institute already has a similar course. The official said that they are taking help from TISS to decide on their curriculum.