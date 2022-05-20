English
    Hoax bomb threat call made to Bengaluru airport, authorities launch probe

    Teams of Central Industrial Security Force and the police conducted the searches at the airport.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    (Representational image)

    The authorities at the Bengaluru airport received a bomb threat call on the morning of May 20, after which the premises were thoroughly searched , news agency ANI reported.

    Teams of Central Industrial Security Force and the police conducted the searches, The Times of India reported. Bomb disposal and dog squads were also present at the airport.

    The call was eventually found to be fake.

    "The airport police control room recorded a fake bomb threat call by an unknown person," officials at the Kempegowda International Airport told ANI. "CISF, police conducted a thorough investigation at the airport till morning 7am today; further probe underway."

    (With inputs from ANI)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #airports #Bengaluru #bomb threat
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:16 am
