HIV prevalence rising in Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura: Report

Even as the number of HIV-related cases reduces across the country, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura have emerge as the new hotspots for HIV, according to a report in The Hindu.

Incidences of HIV cases are rising in the north eastern states due to the high-risk behavior of Injecting Drug Users (IDUs), and unsafe sexual practices, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Four sites in Mizoram and one in Tripura have higher prevalence of HIV in IDUs. While in rest of India the HIV prevalence in IDUs is 6.3 percent, in three places at Aizwal, Champhai and Kolasib, it is 37.44 percent, 33.06 percent and 38.14 percent, respectively.

The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) conducted a biennial study, The HIV Sentinel Surveillance (HSS) according to which HIV prevalence is highest in Mizoram (1.19 percent), Nagaland (0.82 percent), Meghalaya (0.73 percent), Tripura (0.56 percent) and Manipur (0.47 percent).

According to a survey conducted in December 2017, higher HIV prevalence was recorded among pregnant women visiting ante-natal clinics (ANC) in the north eastern states as against places across India.

Six centres in Mizoram, two in Meghalaya and one in Tripura recorded HIV prevalence of more than 1 percent, compared with HIV prevalence of 0.28 percent among pregnant women visiting ANCs in other places in India.

In case of sex workers, prevalence of HIV was as high as 24.68 percent in Aizwal district compared with 1.6 percent for other sites in the country.