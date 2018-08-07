App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HIV prevalence rising in Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura: Report

Incidences of HIV is rising in north eastern states due to high-risk behavior of Injecting Drug Users (IDUs), and unsafe sexual practices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as the number of HIV-related cases reduces across the country, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura  have emerge as the new hotspots for HIV, according to a report in The Hindu.

Incidences of HIV cases are rising in the north eastern states due to the high-risk behavior of Injecting Drug Users (IDUs), and unsafe sexual practices, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Four sites in Mizoram and one in Tripura have higher prevalence of HIV in IDUs. While in rest of India the HIV prevalence in IDUs is 6.3 percent, in three places at Aizwal, Champhai and Kolasib, it is 37.44 percent, 33.06 percent and 38.14 percent, respectively.

The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) conducted a biennial study, The HIV Sentinel Surveillance (HSS) according to which HIV prevalence is highest in Mizoram (1.19 percent), Nagaland (0.82 percent), Meghalaya (0.73 percent), Tripura (0.56 percent) and Manipur (0.47 percent).

related news

According to a survey conducted in December 2017, higher HIV prevalence was recorded among pregnant women visiting ante-natal clinics (ANC) in the north eastern states as against places across India.

Six centres in Mizoram, two in Meghalaya and one in Tripura recorded HIV prevalence of more than 1 percent, compared with HIV prevalence of 0.28 percent among pregnant women visiting ANCs in other places in India.

In case of sex workers, prevalence of HIV was as high as 24.68 percent in Aizwal district compared with 1.6 percent for other sites in the country.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 10:52 am

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.