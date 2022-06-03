English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Equity outlook & How to select the right fund?
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Nagaland CM, MLAs on Naga Political Issue

    Himanta Biswa Sarma, the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), arrived in Dimapur on Thursday evening and headed to Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima where the meeting was held in the late hours, sources said.

    PTI
    June 03, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a crucial meeting with the Nagaland government’s Core Committee on Naga Political Issue, sources said on Friday.

    Sarma, the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), arrived in Dimapur on Thursday evening and headed to Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima where the meeting was held in the late hours, they said.

    The closed-door meeting was attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak, and 16 MLAs who are members of the committee, including UDA chairman TR Zeliang, they added.

    Assam minister Pijush Hazarika accompanied Sarma to the meeting.

    The meeting continued till late in the night, the sources said.

    Close

    Related stories

    This was the second time that Sarma visited Nagaland to discuss the Naga Political Issue.

    He last visited the state in September last year and held an interaction with the NSCN(IM) in the presence of Nagaland CM Rio.

    This was the second time that Sarma visited Nagaland to discuss the Naga Political Issue.

    The Core Committee has sought the support of Sarma as the convener of NEDA to help achieve a solution to the issue by speaking with the Centre.

    Sarma had on Wednesday said that it is a complex issue and must be left to the Centre and NSCN(IM) for a resolution.

    The Centre has been holding separate talks with the NSCN(IM) since 1997, and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) since 2017.

    It signed a framework agreement with NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015, and an Agreed Position with NNPG on November 17, 2017.

    However, no final solution has been achieved with the NSCN(IM) remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.
    PTI
    Tags: #Assam #Current Affairs #Himanta Biswa Sarma #India #Naga political issue #Nagaland #Neiphiu Rio
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.